Britain's death toll more than 18,000 from virus

PTI | London | Updated: 22-04-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 21:37 IST
Britain's death toll more than 18,000 from virus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The British government says 759 more people with the coronavirus have died in U.K. hospitals, taking the total to 18,100. The daily increase reported was lower than the 823 in the previous 24-hour period.

The U.K.'s death toll is the fourth highest in Europe, behind Italy, Spain and France, all of whom have reported more than 20,000 deaths. However, there has been increasing scrutiny of the U.K. figures in recent days for understating the actual number of people having died of COVID-19. The numbers don't include those who have died in care homes or elsewhere in the community.

Earlier, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the country was at the "peak" but that it was too early to start considering a relaxation of the lockdown measures in place since March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Britain's death toll more than 18,000 from virus


