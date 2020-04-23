People News Roundup: Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94

Left Menu
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-04-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Muted celebrations as Britain's Queen Elizabeth turns 94

Britain's Queen Elizabeth turned 94 on Tuesday but the coronavirus lockdown meant there was little fanfare to mark the occasion. Elizabeth, the world's eldest and longest-reigning monarch, typically spends her birthday privately without much public celebration but this year the event will be even more muted.

