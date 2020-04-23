Left Menu
COD Mobile World Championship will kick off April 30

23-04-2020
Activision Blizzard on Wednesday announced initial details of the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship, which will begin April 30 with the opening round of qualifying. The first stage will be an in-game event with results based on individual performance. Those who advance will then create teams for "Stage 2 and beyond," the details of which -- including rules and broadcast platforms -- will be released at a later date.

The initial qualifying format will be open to players ranked Veteran or higher in COD's multiplayer mode. Players must be at least 18 years old and living in an eligible country. The total prize money will be $1 million.

Activision brought on Sony Xperia as a presenting sponsor. Call of Duty: Mobile features modes, maps, weapons and characters from both Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

