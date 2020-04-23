Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sao Paulo, epicentre of Brazil's Covid-19 outbreak, to begin easing lockdown in May

Brazil's southeast state of Sao Paulo, which has been the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, will gradually ease lockdown measures in mid-May, authorities said.

ANI | Sao Paula | Updated: 23-04-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 09:25 IST
Sao Paulo, epicentre of Brazil's Covid-19 outbreak, to begin easing lockdown in May
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Brazil's southeast state of Sao Paulo, which has been the epicentre of the country's COVID-19 outbreak, will gradually ease lockdown measures in mid-May, authorities said. Governor Joao Doria said that the stringent measures which were put in place on March 24 to curtail the spread of the deadly virus will be eased starting from May 11, Xinhua news agency reported.

Social distancing measures will be relaxed by regions, depending on the local conditions, Doria told the media at a conference on Wednesday. "There will be differentiated criteria for the new lockdown starting on the 11th, but it will always be in keeping with scientific data gathered by cities and regions in Sao Paulo state," he said.

Elsewhere in Brazil, the southern state of Santa Catarina, which borders Argentina, began to lift lockdown measures on Wednesday, but maintained limits on mass gatherings, while continuing to keep bars and restaurants closed. According to Sao Paulo Deputy Governor Rodrigo Garcia, the state's 645 cities managed to preserve 74 per cent of their economic activity during the lockdown, while observing social distancing rules.

Sao Paulo is Brazil's most populated state, with 46 million inhabitants, and accounts for a third of the nation's gross domestic product. Brazil has registered 45,757 confirmed cases of COVID-19 infection and 2,906 deaths from the disease. Sao Paulo is the hardest-hit state, with 15,914 cases and 1,134 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

US will have second wave of coronavirus: health official

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

NHL-It's not a race, Bettman says about resuming play amid coronavirus

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said on Wednesday the league is not in a race with other North American sports to resume play amid the coronavirus outbreak, which could yet wipe out the rest of the season. Bettman, in an interview with Sports...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,352 to 148,046 - RKI

Germanys confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 2,352 to 148,046, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, marking a third consecutive day of new infections accelerating.The reported death toll r...

Telangana CM hopes COVID-19 cases may drop with effective lockdown implementation

With effective implementation of the lockdown in the state, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed hope that spread of the COVID-19 may show a downturn in the state. The CM held a high-level review meeting here at Praga...

COVID-19: Sikkim not to host Mansarovar Yatra, border trade through Nathula Pass

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra and border trade between India and China through the Nathula pass will not take place this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sikkim Tourism Minister B S Panth said. The border trade through Nathula Pass was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020