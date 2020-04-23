Left Menu
Severe storms sweep through U.S. states of Oklahoma, Texas; at least five killed- CNN

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-04-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 11:40 IST
At least five people were killed and more than a dozen were left injured as severe storms ripped through the U.S. states of Oklahoma and Texas on Wednesday, CNN reported, citing officials.

Three people died and at least 20 were injured in Onalaska, Texas, according to the report. Onalaska is located about 90 miles north of Houston.

