Left Menu
Development News Edition

China to test horses in border areas for African horse sickness

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-04-2020 14:59 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 14:59 IST
China to test horses in border areas for African horse sickness

China's agriculture ministry said on Thursday it will take samples from horses along its southern borders to check for African horse sickness after the disease was detected recently in Thailand.

The disease, highly infectious and deadly to horses, has a relatively high risk of reaching China, with the insects that carry it already present in the country, said the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Murray says Grand Slam prize money could be used to help lower-ranked players

Former world number one Andy Murray believes Grand Slam prize money could be distributed better to help lower-ranked players struggling financially. The tennis season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdown will...

Romania government: coronavirus cases exceed 10,000

The number of coronavirus infections in Romania rose by 386 new cases on the day to 10,096 confirmed cases, the government said on Thursday. It said 2,478 persons recovered so far and 527 other died.The European Union state enforced a state...

Delhi Cong starts kitchen in party office to serve food to migrant workers amid lockdown

The Delhi unit of Congress opened Congress ki Rasoi on Thursday at the party office to serve cooked food to migrant labours who are stranded in Delhi amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Speaking to ANI, PCC president Anil Chaudhry said This is the ...

Coronavirus school shutdowns threaten to deepen U.S. 'digital divide'

Liz Peasley, a special education aide in the rural Grand Coulee Dam School District in Washington State, drives 10 miles from her home on the Colville Indian Reservation just to get a workable cellphone signal.Now, with schools shut down un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020