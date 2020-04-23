Spain's COVID-19 toll grows by 440 to over 22,000

Madrid [Spain], April 23 (Sputnik/ANI): Spain's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 440 to 22,157 over the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

The country has confirmed 213,024 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, of which 4,635 have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

As the number of recoveries has increased by 3,355 to 89,250, over 101,000 cases remain active. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.