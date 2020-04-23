Left Menu
Development News Edition

China should not be concerned, revised investment policy doesn't prohibit to invest: Govt sources

China should not be concerned about changing foreign direct investment's (FDI) procedure as the change does not prohibit Beijing from investing in India, government sources told ANI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 22:29 IST
China should not be concerned, revised investment policy doesn't prohibit to invest: Govt sources
china and India flag. Image Credit: ANI

China should not be concerned about India changing foreign direct investment (FDI) procedure as the move does not prohibit China from investing in India, government sources told ANI. "There shouldn't be concern regarding procedural changes as it doesn't prohibit investment from neighboring countries which share land borders. The only change is FDI proposals are considered under the government's approval route, many countries did it," sources said.

India recently revised its FDI policy with the objective of preventing "opportunistic takeovers" of firms hit by the lockdown induced by the COVID-19 outbreak. China raised objections to India's action and said the move violate the World Trade Organisation's (WTO) principle of non-discrimination.

"The additional barriers set by Indian side for investors from specific countries violate WTO's principle of non-discrimination, and go against the general trend of liberalisation and facilitation of rade and investment," said Ji Rong, the spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India. According to the revised investment policy: "A non-resident entity can invest in India, subject to the FDI Policy except in those sectors/activities which are prohibited. However, an entity of a country, which shares a land border with India or where the beneficial owner of investment into India is situated in or is a citizen of any such country, can invest only under the Government route."

India's revision of foreign investment is widely seen as a response of China buying huge stakes in foreign companies in the wake of falling share prices and evaluations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

MHA rejects Punjab govt's request for opening of liquor shops

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday rejected the Punjab governments request for opening of liquor shops in the state during lockdown, officials said. The request came after the Home Ministry made it clear in its consolidated revised guideli...

Zoom users top 300 mln despite growing ban list, shares hit record

Zoom video conferencing apps user base grew by another 50 to 300 million in the last three weeks, as the company fought to quell a backlash around security and safety that has seen a number of governments and firms ban its applications.Shar...

Motor racing-F1 boosts liquidity and advances payments to teams

Formula Ones commercial rights holder Liberty Media boosted the sports liquidity on Thursday and said some teams had received advance payments to help them through the COVID-19 crisis.Liberty announced in a statement it had re-attributed it...

Number of containment zones in Gurugram increase to 24

With the inclusion of 10 containment zone in Gurugram block, 11 in Sohna, and 3 in Pataudi, the number of containment zones in Gurugram district increased to 24, Gurugram district administration said in an order on Thursday. In Gurugram Bl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020