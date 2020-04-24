Quincy Crew, EG advance in BTS Pro Series: Americas

Quincy Crew and Evil Geniuses moved within one win of reaching the finals of the BTS Pro Series: Americas event. As the playoffs began Thursday with upper-bracket action, Quincy Crew defeated business associates 2-1, and Evil Geniuses topped CR4ZY 2-1.

The Thursday winners will square off Saturday in the upper-bracket final, with the winner headed to the Sunday final. Lower-bracket action begins Friday with business associates taking on Thunder Predator before CR4ZY meet Cloud9.

All playoff matches in the Dota 2 tournament are best-of-three before the grand final on Sunday, which will feature a best-of-five format. The championship team will receive $21,000 of the $50,000 prize pool, with the runner-up getting $11,000. The Thursday action started with Quincy Crew needing 81 minutes to jump ahead of business associates, who responded with a 39-minute win. The decisive third map went to Quincy Crew in 37 minutes.

Evil Geniuses (35 minutes) and CR4ZY (33 minutes) exchanged victories before Evil Geniuses clinched the match with a 30-minute decision. BTS Pro Series: Americas prize pool

1. $21,000 2. $11,000

3. $6,500 4. $4,500

5-6. $2,250 7-8. $1,250 -- east coast, FURIA Esports

