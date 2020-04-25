Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2020 03:47 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 03:47 IST
BOOM book spot in Road to Rio - South America grand final

The showdown between the two remaining unbeaten teams in the ESL One: Road to Rio - South America event wasn't much of a showdown Friday, as BOOM Esports swept Isurus to book a spot in the grand final. In the day's only other match -- the final contest in round-robin play -- Imperial e-sports swept RED Canids in a win-or-go-home match to book a spot in the semifinals, where they will face Isurus on Saturday.

The South American competition features just four teams vying for Pro Tour points and a $10,000 prize pool. All matches are best-of-three, and the playoff bracket is single-elimination. The winner of the Imperial-Isurus match will face BOOM in Sunday's grand final.

ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The regional qualifying events for Europe, South America and North America all started Wednesday. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region will begin April 30, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6.

The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. On Friday, BOOM topped Isurus 16-9 on Inferno then completed the sweep with a 16-14 win on Mirage. Next, Imperial won 16-12 on Dust II and 16-11 on Train to advance while sending RED home.

ESL One: Road to Rio - South America standings, with win-loss record and map differential 1. BOOM Esports, 3-0, +37

2. Isurus, 2-1, -5 3. Imperial e-Sports, 1-2, -26

4. RED Canids, 0-3, -6 --Field Level Media

