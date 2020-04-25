Left Menu
COVID-19: Nikki Haley launches 'Stop Communist China' campaign

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-04-2020 05:06 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 05:06 IST
Asserting that China's Communist government needs to be held accountable for "lying" about the coronavirus pandemic, Republican politician Nikki Haley has launched an online petition urging the US Congress to act in this regard. More than 40,000 people had signed the 'Stop Communist China' petition by Friday night, hours after being launched by the Indian-American politician who has set a goal of getting 100,000 signatures.

“China’s Communist government needs to be held accountable for their role in lying about the Coronavirus pandemic, and the US Congress needs to respond – now,” said Haley, a former two term Governor of South Carolina and former US Ambassador to the United Nations. “Join us in our fight to stop China from gaining influence in America and around the world. Sign this petition and please share with your friends,” she added. “Sign our petition to stop the Chinese Communist government's deception and manipulation. We need Congress to act NOW to prevent China's growing influence,” the petition said.

Among other things, the petition urges members of Congress to probe whether China covered up the coronavirus outbreak, end the United States’ reliance on China for critical medical supplies and pharmaceuticals, make China pay its fair share to the United Nations, back Taiwan against China's bullying, and mandate all US colleges to disclose Chinese funding. Early this week, she called for an emergency Security Council meeting on China's involvement and knowledge of the virus.

Haley has been a fierce critic of China. “As soon as the UN opens again, the US should call for an emergency Security Council meeting on China's involvement and knowledge of the virus. When did they know & decisions made. If ever the was a time to have a world discussion, it would be following this pandemic,” Haley said in a tweet.

Responding to her tweet, the Chinese Ambassador to the UN Zhang Jun asserted that his country had nothing to hide. “All the facts are on the table. Epidemics may occur anywhere. The most important thing is to defeat the virus and save lives. China has done its job and is now working hard in helping others. Attempts of scapegoating or stigma go nowhere,” Zhang said. If that is the case, Haley argued than China would have no problem in a Security Council meeting on the coronavirus pandemic. “I'm assuming you would have no problem expressing that in a Security Council meeting. Other countries including the US have some questions we would like answered,” Haley said.

