Abu Dhabi's Etihad extends suspension of scheduled flights to May 15

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 25-04-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 14:55 IST
Abu Dhabi's Etihad airways said on Saturday it would extend its suspension of scheduled passenger flights until May 15.

The airline had said it would partially resume passenger flights from May 1. Etihad and other UAE airlines have been operating outbound-only flights for foreigners wishing to leave the Gulf Arab state, which has banned the entry of foreigners due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The resumption of flights has been pushed back due to the ongoing disruption on air travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the airline said in an email to Reuters. "This decision is being taken early to avoid potential disruption to customers wishing to travel during that period, and for their safety and wellbeing," it said.

The coronavirus outbreak has virtually halted all international air travel.

