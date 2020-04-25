Left Menu
World Sindhi Congress condemns force abduction, conversion of Hindu girls in Sindh

The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) has condemned the forceful abduction and conversion of two minor Hindu girls from Chundiko town in Sindh province of Pakistan.

The World Sindhi Congress (WSC) has condemned the forceful abduction and conversion of two minor Hindu girls from Chundiko town in Sindh province of Pakistan. In a statement, Rubina Greenwood, chairperson of WSC, said that it is heart-wrenching to see the cruelties against indigenous Sindhi Hindus in Pakistan.

This week two minor girls Suthi and Shama of the Hindu Oad tribe were forcibly abducted from Chundiko town. "Whereabouts of Shama are unknown and police have refused to register the complaint. Fourteen-year Suthi was produced in the court and was declared Muslim and married to a 40-year man," said Rubina.

She added in the statement: "The parents of the girls in a protest were crying and said when the girl was produced in the court, she was also crying. They said that everyone, police, judiciary, politicians are supporting the perpetrators. They are simply helpless. They requested to allow them to migrate to save their daughters." The WSC has raised this issue on numerous international forums consistently for the last many years but the situation on the ground has worsened rather than showing any respite, remedy, and justice for the most vulnerable section of Sindhi people.

Greenwood said that this is the matter of international attention and calls for international pressure on the Pakistani government to provide protection of vulnerable Sindhi Hindus and their young families. She reiterated that we genuinely believe that it is a systematic policy of the state to victimize Sindhi Hindus forcing them to leave their motherland and tear down the secular and civil fabric of Sindhi society.

Rubina demanded from the Pakistan government that the policies to persecute Sindhi Hindus should cease, the girls to be allowed to live according to their choice without force, and fear and perpetrators should be brought to justice. She said that she will continue to raise this issue on the relevant international forums to press upon Pakistan to stop these rampant human rights violations.

