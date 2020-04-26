Keen Gaming introduce new DPL-CDA lineup

Keen Gaming introduce new DPL-CDA lineupReuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 01:46 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 01:41 IST
Keen Gaming unveiled a revamped roster before the start of the DPL-CDA Professional League Season 1. The Chinese Dota 2 team announced on Weibo that Zhai "Yingning" Jingkai, Xiao "ss" Yihu and Tang "71" Wenyi left the organization due to personal reasons.
Keen Gaming's roster for the 10-team DPL-CDA league, which runs from April 27-May 24, is as follows: --Yang "Erica" Shaothan
--Xu "Blood" Ziliang --Zhuang "xiaofu" Yongfu
--Zhao "Yds" Jiayi --Yu "Fantasy" Yajun
Blood, Fantasy, and Erica were promoted from the KG.Luminous roster. --Field Level Media
