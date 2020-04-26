Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal rescuers recover bodies of two missing South Korean trekkers

Reuters | Updated: 26-04-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 18:07 IST
Nepal rescuers recover bodies of two missing South Korean trekkers

Rescuers on Sunday retrieved two bodies of South Korean trekkers who went missing after being hit by a massive avalanche in January on one of the most popular hiking trails in Nepal, police and army officials said.

Four South Korean trekkers and three guides disappeared in January after being hit by the avalanche in Hinku village, 150 km (90 miles) northwest of Kathmandu. They were returning from a trek to the Annapurna Base Camp, one of Nepal's busiest destinations for adventure tourists.

The area is home to Mount Annapurna, the world's 10th highest mountain at 8,091 metres (26,545 feet) and is visited by thousands of foreign hikers and climbers every year. Villagers spotted the two bodies of the South Korean trekkers on Saturday. They were found by the side of a river after the snow melted due to rising temperatures, police official Raj Kumar K.C. said. "A rescue helicopter was used to bring the bodies today from the remote area," he told Reuters, adding that the bodies of one male and one female trekker will be handed over to the families after necessary legal formalities were completed.

Authorities earlier found the bodies of two of the Nepali guides who were part of the group. Army spokesman Bidyan Dev Pandey said search and rescue personnel continued to look for the three other missing victims - two South Korean trekkers and a Nepali guide.

Trekking and mountain climbing is a key source of income and employment in cash-strapped Nepal. The Himalayan nation has cancelled all trekking and mountain climbing activities this year amid a nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Nepal has reported 51 cases of coronavirus and no deaths.

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hotspot districts moving towards being non-hotspot districts: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said the coronavirus situation in the country is improving as many hotspot districts HSD are moving towards being non-hotspot districts NHSD. The minister visited All India Institute of Medica...

CRPF may ask for more vehicles, accommodation from Delhi authorities as it sees spike in COVID-19 cases

By Ankur Sharma As the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF has seen a major spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the force in Delhi in the last 48 hours, the force has taken various measures to ensure maximum safety of jawans deployed ...

UK at 'dangerous' stage, no lockdown exit strategy in sight

Britains stand-in leader resisted pressure on Sunday to explain how the government plans to ease a coronavirus lockdown that has been in place for a month, warning that hasty action could result in a second peak of infections. Foreign Secre...

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, tally reaches 255

Four more people tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases reported in Bihar to 255, a top health department official said. The total number of active cases in the state now stand at 197. Two men, one each fro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020