Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Supreme Court sidesteps major gun rights ruling

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:26 IST
U.S. Supreme Court sidesteps major gun rights ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to New York City restrictions on handgun owners transporting their firearms outside the home, meaning the justices for now will not be wading into the battle over the scope of the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment. The justices threw out the dispute at hand because the measure that was challenged by individual gun owners and the state's National Rifle Association affiliate was rolled back by the city last July, rendering the case moot. The city had asked the Supreme Court not to hear the matter. The justices went ahead and heard arguments on Dec. 2 but ultimately agreed with the city.

The case was sent back to lower courts to determine whether the gun owners may seek damages or press claims that the amended law still infringes their rights. Justice Samuel Alito, in a dissent joined by fellow conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch, said the case was not moot and that the city's law ran afoul of the Second Amendment. Although the New York case will no longer be decided, there are other challenges to gun regulations pending at the court. Conservative Justice Brett Kavanaugh, while agreeing the current dispute is moot, said in a concurring opinion that the court "should address that issue soon."

President Donald Trump's administration had supported the NRA and the gun owners in the case. The powerful lobby group is closely aligned with U.S. conservatives and Republicans including Trump. Gun control proponents had feared that the justices would use the case to widen gun rights by either extending the right to possess firearms for self-defense beyond the home or by creating a strict standard that would force lower courts to cast a skeptical eye on new or existing gun control laws.

Such a ruling could have threatened a wide array of gun control measures nationwide such as expanded background checks for gun buyers and "red flag" laws targeting the firearms of people deemed dangerous by the courts, according to these advocates.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

World champion Taylor calls boxing without fans 'glorified sparring'

World champion Josh Taylor fears it will be hard to motivate himself for the glorified sparring of boxing behind closed doors. The Scot was meant to defend his World Boxing Association and International Boxing Federation super-lightweight t...

Ghaziabad admin writes to director school education, wants summer vacation to be declared from May 1

The district administration has written to the director school education, Uttar Pradesh to declare the summer vacation for schools from May 1 instead of May 20 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The academic session in schools in the ...

Sausage roll supremo Greggs to start reopening stores as UK lockdown eases

British baker and takeaway food group Greggs - famed for its sausage rolls and vegan snacks - plans to reopen 20 shops from next Monday in a trial to see it can operate effectively with social distancing measures as a coronavirus lockdown i...

RBI's announcement of Rs 50,000 cr fund will protect small investors: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said the RBIs announcement of Rs 50,000 crore liquidity facility for mutual funds will take forward the Union governments measures to protect small investors amid the challenges facing the economy due to CO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020