Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak govt appoints former military spokesperson as PM's special assistant on information and broadcasting

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed former military spokesperson, Asim Saleem Bajwa, as PM's special assistant on information and broadcasting, amid mounting criticism of his government for failing to address the coronavirus crisis.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:44 IST
Pak govt appoints former military spokesperson as PM's special assistant on information and broadcasting
Asim Saleem Bajwa. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appointed former military spokesperson, Asim Saleem Bajwa, as PM's special assistant on information and broadcasting, amid mounting criticism of his government for failing to address the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz has been appointed the new information minister of the country.

Bajwa, who is also working as the chairman of the newly created CPEC authority, has replaced Firdous Ashiq Awan, reported Dawn. The government has not specified any reason for the change.He remained the director general of the ISPR from 2012 to 2016 and served as the commander of the southern command before his retirement. This came at a time when the country is grappling from the coronavirus crisis. The COVID-19 cases in the country reached nearly 14000 and over 200 people have died from the deadly virus.

"The prime minister ... has been pleased to appoint Lt Gen (Rtd) Asim Saleem Bajwa as special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, in [an] honorary capacity, with immediate effect," a notification issued by the Cabinet Division said. A second notification read: "The prime minister has been pleased to remove Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from the office of special assistant to the prime minister on information and broadcasting, with immediate effect."

It also remains unclear if Awan will be assigned another portfolio. However, her removal comes amid reports of alleged corruption. Taking to Twitter, Awan thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for trusting her, saying it was his prerogative to decide which member of his team will serve on what position. "I respect his decision," she added.

She also refuted news reports aired by some TV channels claiming she was removed from her office due to alleged corruption, terming them "concocted" and "baseless". (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house; suspect in custody

Police found five people shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home and took into custody the man who dialed 911 to report the slayings, the citys police chief said. The police department received a call around 1030 a.m. from a man who sa...

Italy, UK explore possible COVID-19 link to child inflammatory disease

Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of severe inflammatory disease among infants who are arriving in hospital with high fevers and swollen arteries. Doctors in ...

COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbs to 3,108; 190 fresh cases

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Monday crossed the 3,000-mark, with 190 fresh cases being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. No fresh death was reported for second successive d...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares up on lockdown easing hopes; oil drops further

Stocks rose across the globe on Monday as investors cheered news that more countries and U.S. states were looking to ease lockdowns and the Bank of Japan expanded its stimulus program, while the price of oil continued to crumble as storage ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020