3 killed in Rishkhor area, Kabul suicide attack

At least three civilians were killed and eight others sustained injuries in a suicide attack close to the gate of the special operations unit in Kabul city on Wednesday morning, the Afghan Commandos Special Unit said. The attack took place in the Rishkhor area in PD7 of Kabul city, a security source told TOLO news.

The Afghan Commandos Special Unit said that the victims have been transferred to the hospital by Afghan commandos. The Ministry of Interior confirmed the explosion in the city but did not offer details.

No group, including the Taliban, has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.