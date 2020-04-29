Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona what? Tesla retail investors appear unfazed by virus impact

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:30 IST
Corona what? Tesla retail investors appear unfazed by virus impact
Image Credit: Pixabay

When Tesla Inc reports first-quarter results after the bell on Wednesday, many individual shareholders will not be looking for details on the subject that drives most conversations: the effect of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Their view vastly differs from that of traditional analysts and institutional investors, who want to hear updates on Tesla's 2020 cash flow and potential moves to boost demand during a prolonged recession due to the epidemic. Submitting questions for Tesla's earnings call on a website, retail investors want to learn about Tesla's steps to expand into the robotaxi market, the company's self-driving technology and even plans to create airless tires to reduce maintenance costs.

Of the top 50 questions, only four refer to the novel coronavirus, with one investor asking what safeguards Tesla would implement to protect employees at U.S. factories. Another probed whether Tesla had plans to expand into the grocery delivery market, where demand has skyrocketed during the pandemic. Investors can vote for a particular question and Tesla management, including Chief Executive Elon Musk, generally answers the most popular ones during an earnings call.

Currently, the No. 1 retail investor question is whether Musk will stick to his target for a 50% compound annual growth rate over the next five to 10 years, or whether a 40% target would be more realistic. Many institutional analysts expect Tesla to have a compound annual growth rate of around 20%.

Analysts on average expect March quarter revenue to jump 30% to $5.9 billion, according to Refinitiv, down from an initial February estimate of $6.7 billion. Tesla in early April reported strong vehicle deliveries in the first three months of 2020 - a time when other U.S. carmakers grappled with a slump in sales as virus woes and lockdown restrictions began taking hold.

The company in mid-February raised $2 billion in a stock offering, and investors on Wednesday will probe whether that covers the company's cash burn at a time when Tesla ramps up production of its new Model Y sport utility vehicle. Institutional analysts also expect details on Tesla's plans to restart factory operations after its only U.S. vehicle factory near San Francisco was forced to close at the end of March. The company originally said it would resume operations on May 4, but Bay Area health officials on Monday extended shelter-in-place orders to the end of May.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

Toys, boards games, cartoons keep children with COVID-19 busy in hospital isolation wards

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ashok Leyland employees contribute Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Wednesday said its employees have contributed Rs 41 lakh to PM-CARES Fund to aid the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. The contributions were collectively made by employees of Ashok Leyland and their f...

Saddened by untimely demise of Irrfan Khan: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed sadness over the untimely demise of noted actor Irrfan Khan, saying it is a big loss to the world of cinema and millions of film lovers. Praising the talented actor, Kovind said his diverse r...

UN human rights expert accuse Myanmar army of fresh abuses

The UNs human rights expert on Myanmar has called for a new investigation into allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity during recent fighting in the Southeast Asian country as she approaches the end of her appointment. Yanghee...

Germany expects record recession in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic will plunge Germanys economy into its deepest recession since World War Two, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Wednesday as the government cut its economic growth forecast for this year.Were facing major chall...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020