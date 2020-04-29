COVID-19: Indian doctor in UAE overwhelmed as policeman salutes her for her service

An Indian doctor in the UAE was moved to tears after her car was stopped during curfew hours and a policeman, instead of checking her documents, gave a salute, acknowledging her service during the coronavirus pandemic, according to media reports. Ayesha Sultana, who is from Hyderabad, was returning home on Tuesday night after completing her shift at the Al Ahli Screening center in Dubai when she was stopped by a policeman at the Dubai-Sharjah highway, the Khaleej Times reported.

Sultana said that she did panic initially but was focused on showing her work permit and other documents to prove that she was a doctor. According to a report in the Gulf News, Sultana said she was pulling her ID and papers to show to the policeman but "he saluted me, saying I don't need to show him anything." "I was speechless and cried. Despite (the fact that) I was tired (after) work but this salute was my reward and waived my tiredness," she said.

"I was full of emotions at that moment and didn't know what to do. I wish I knew his name or face as he was wearing (a) mask. I just want to thank him," she was quoted as saying in the Gulf News report. The doctor later tweeted: "As a UAE resident, this is the biggest day of my life THANKYOU." "Had tears in my eyes. I'm blessed to be in the UAE and serve the people here," she tweeted.

Sultana, who was born and brought up in the UAE, said she did not expect she would be dealing with a pandemic when she passed out of the Dubai Medical College in February, the Khaleej Times reported. "This is my home and I want to do my best in helping UAE fight the pandemic. We see around 200 to 300 people every day - both with and without symptoms. It is very rewarding and I am all the more committed to continuing doing my job," she said.

According to the Johns Hopkins University data, the UAE has over 11,000 COVID-19 cases with 89 deaths. UAE had been under an overnight curfew since March 26 to stem the spread of the deadly disease. Dubai had on April 4 imposed a two-week lockdown to contain the virus.