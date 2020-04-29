Left Menu
29-04-2020
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Dutch Kingsday celebrations muted by coronavirus lockdown

Dutch King Willem-Alexander urged all people in the Netherlands to stay at home on Monday, instead of flocking onto the streets clad in orange as they normally do for the annual celebration of Kingsday. "This promises to be a unique Kingsday, and mainly because I hope it will be the last Kingsday-at-home ever. Try to make the best of it," the king said in a TV speech broadcast live from his home. Michelle Obama's book tour documented for 'Becoming' film

Michelle Obama's tour to promote her best-selling 2018 memoir "Becoming" has been turned into a documentary film for Netflix. "Becoming," a behind-the-scenes look at the former first lady's 34-city tour, will be released on May 6, Obama and Netflix said in a statement on Monday.

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Pak shells forward posts along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked shelling on forward posts and villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district on Wednesday, a defence spokesperson said. The Pakistani troops initiated small arms firing and m...

Swiss to further ease coronavirus measures, ban big groups through August

The Swiss government is pressing ahead with re-opening measures including for sporting events, shops, restaurants and museums, it said on Wednesday, even as it bans events with more than 1,000 people through August to curb spread of the cor...

Hope Bihar govt makes quick arrangements to bring home migrant workers: Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan on Wednesday asked the Bihar government to make quick arrangements to bring home students and migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country amid the lockdown, and said there is no exc...

Chidambaram suggests running sanitised trains to help move stranded migrants, students

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday welcomed the governments decision to allow inter-state movement of stranded migrants and students and suggested running sanitised point-to-point trains to help move these people, saying buses would...
