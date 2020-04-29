Left Menu
BRIEF-Swiss justice minister says border restrictions could be eased further from June 8

Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 20:46 IST
April 29 (Reuters) -

* SWISS JUSTICE MINISTER SAYS THERE COULD BE A SECOND PHASE OF EASING BORDER RESTRICTIONS FROM JUNE 8

