Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: WHO to hold emergency committee meeting on Thursday

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will convene an emergency meeting on coronavirus on Thursday, said its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday.

ANI | Geneva | Updated: 29-04-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 23:57 IST
Combating COVID-19: WHO to hold emergency committee meeting on Thursday
WHO D-G Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during Wednesday's COVID-19 briefing.. Image Credit: ANI

The World Health Organisation (WHO) will convene an emergency meeting on coronavirus on Thursday, said its Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday. "I will convene the emergency tomorrow because it is almost three months since we declared the highest emergency and that was what was suggested by the emergency committee -- to reconvene three months after the declaration to evaluate the evolution of the pandemic and advise on updated recommendations," Tedros said in the virtual briefing on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme, Michael Ryan said that he hopes that the much talked about drug -- remdesevir -- and other drugs prove helpful in COVID-19 treatment. "I would not like to make any specific comment on that because I haven't read those publications in detail," Ryan told a virtual daily briefing when asked to comment on the latest study of remdesivir published in The Lancet journal.

"We have a scientific review process in the house where we do systematic reviews at various times on different aspects of the response, especially on drug efficacy and the efficacy of other interventions," he added. WHO declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

As per the latest data, more than 3,150,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded globally, according to the statistics collected by Johns Hopkins University. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

UK envoy in Washington backs probe into origins of pandemic, WHO reforms

Britains ambassador to the United States on Wednesday backed calls for an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus and the response of the World Health Organization but said the first priority should be containing the outbrea...

Goodell reduces salary to $0, NFL employees take paycut

Commissioner Roger Goodell will not be paid during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a leadership-initiated reduction in pay by the NFL. Multiple outlets reported the terms of the widespread pay reduction confirmed by a memo sent to teams...

Organist Cameron Carpenter takes Bach to Berlin seniors

Unable to play at the Berlin Philharmonic as planned, U.S. musician Cameron Carpenter has responded to coronavirus restrictions by putting his organ and some loudspeakers on a truck to play to seniors and care homes in the German capital. C...

Hungary eases coronavirus restrictions outside Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Wednesday lifted some restrictions outside Budapest imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak, saying shops and restaurant terraces will be allowed to reopen without time limits.Existing restrictio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020