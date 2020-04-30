Left Menu
Development News Edition

US Navy will host Hawaii exercises but keep sailors at sea

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 30-04-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 10:37 IST
US Navy will host Hawaii exercises but keep sailors at sea
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The US Navy said Wednesday it will host the world's largest maritime exercises in Hawaii again this year, but the drills will only be held at sea because of the coronavirus. The Navy has held the Rim of the Pacific exercises in Hawaii every two years since the early 1970s. Hawaii Gov. David Ige earlier this month asked the military to postpone the drills "until the COVID-19 situation here in the islands subsides." The Pacific Fleet said in a statement RIMPAC 2020 would not include social events on shore. Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam will host a "minimal footprint" of staff for logistics and support functions.

It said the modified exercise was a way to "conduct a meaningful exercise with maximum training value and minimum risk to the force, allies and partners, and the people of Hawaii." The drills will also be held over two weeks, from August 17-31, instead of the usual five weeks of events from late June to early August. Ige said in a statement he was pleased the Navy agreed to postpone the exercise and would conduct it at sea. He said he would reassess and respond appropriately if conditions changed.

Two years ago, RIMPAC brought 46 surface ships and 25,000 personnel from 25 nations to the islands. The US has the most coronavirus cases in the world, while an outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier infected nearly 1,000 sailors. Other RIMPAC participants including Japan have also experienced outbreaks.

Hawaii has had 613 cases of the virus as of Wednesday, though only four new ones including three on Oahu. Kauai County has had more than two weeks without a new case. Residents have been adhering to a statewide stay-at-home order since late March to limit the spread of the virus. The state has also imposed a 14-day quarantine on all travelers arriving in the islands.

On Wednesday, Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell said golf courses, car dealers and pet groomers would be allowed to resume some operations so long as they followed social distancing requirements. Caldwell said the city, the governor and the other county mayors were working to determine how to keep everyone safe.

"Together, we are taking the first steps towards a more open way of life," Caldwell said in a statement. "Getting people back to work is a priority right now and we will continue to make decisions based on all available data and sound science," Caldwell said in a statement. The mayor made his announcement after Gov. David Ige approved the rule changes.

Ige told a news conference that officials were discussing allowing hair salons to resume operations but noted it's a business with a high level of contact between people and thus carries a high risk of spreading the disease. For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Indian man, pregnant wife found dead in murder-suicide in New Jersey

A 35-year old Indian woman, who was five months pregnant, was founded murdered in her apartment and her husband was found dead in an apparent suicide in the Hudson River near here, authorities said. Garima Kothari was found unresponsive wit...

Great actor, good human being: Javadekar's tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, saying he was not only a great actor but also a good human being. The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not...

UP police orders 10,000 PPE kits as 28 cops test positive

The Uttar Pradesh police has ordered over 10,000 personal protective equipments and asked cops above the age of 55 years with health history to stay off the frontline duty after 28 of them tested positive. Director General of Police Hitesh ...

Many Japanese defy appeals to stay home to curb virus

Under Japans coronavirus state of emergency, people have been asked to stay home. Many are not. Some still have to commute to their jobs despite risks of infection, while others continue to dine out, picnic in parks, and crowd into grocery ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020