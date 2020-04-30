Left Menu
Development News Edition

US in talks with India, other 'friends' to restructure global supply chains: Pompeo

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-04-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 12:20 IST
US in talks with India, other 'friends' to restructure global supply chains: Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter ( @SecPompeo )

The US is in talks with its "friends", including India, for restructuring the global supply chains, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said, as he praised New Delhi for lifting the export ban on critical medical supplies to combat the global coronavirus pandemic. The novel coronavirus has infected over 3,193,960 people and claimed more than 227,640 lives across the globe. The US is the worst-hit with 1,039,909 cases and 60,967 deaths the highest in the world.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, Pompeo said, "We're working with our friends in Australia, India and Japan, New Zealand, the Republic of Korea, and Vietnam to share information and best practices as we begin to move the global economy forward." "Our conversation certainly involved global supply chains, keeping them running smoothly, getting our economies back to full strength and thinking about how we restructure the supply change chains to prevent something like this from ever happening again," he said. "One example of our work together is with India. It has lifted export bans on critical medical supplies, including pharmaceuticals, used to treat some COVID-19 patients," Pompeo said. Over the last few weeks, Pompeo has spoken over the phone at least four times with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. Readout of the calls indicated that ensuring the global supply chain figured prominently in their conversations.

Pompeo said the US government has provided over USD 32 million in funding to support the COVID-19 response in Pacific island countries. "We're working with the Burmese government, the United Nations, NGOs, and others to prevent the spread of COVID-19in Burma, including among vulnerable populations," he said.

Referring to a recent report, Pompeo said Americans have devoted nearly USD 6.5 billion in government and non-government contributions to help countries fight COVID-19. "This is by far the largest country total in the world and more than 12 times that of China's combined contributions," he said.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Australian Capital Territory free of COVID-19

The Australian Capital Territory has become the first of the countrys eight states and mainland territories to declare itself free of all known cases of the coronavirus. Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman said the territory surrounding the...

COVID-19: Trump says 'much better days' ahead as 35 US states release formal reopening plans

As many as 35 of the 50 American states affected by the coronavirus pandemic have unveiled formal reopening plans, as President Donald Trump expressed confidence that much better days are ahead for the country that has been hit hard by the ...

I owe him my career: Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil on Irrfan Khan

Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil says though he never met Irrfan Khan in his life, the actor was one of the reasons why he joined cinema. The National Award-winning actor released a statement in the wake of Irrfans death from a rare form of can...

Citizens come together to support battle against COVID-19, online donations increase by 180 percent, says Razorpay

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 30 ANINewsVoir Razorpay, the leading full-stack financial solutions company, launched the fifth edition of The Era of Rising Fintech report today. Historically, the report provided an in-depth study of the F...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020