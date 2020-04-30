Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Google makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 21:48 IST
UPDATE 1-Google makes Meet video conferencing free to all users, challenging Zoom
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Alphabet Inc's Google on Wednesday said any user will soon be able to host free video conferences on Meet, turning its previously business-only tool into a bigger rival to Zoom and others battling for users during the coronavirus outbreak. Zoom Video Communications Inc, Microsoft Corp's Skype and Facebook Inc's Messenger introduced features this month to attract users as people barred from going out to socialize seek free options to connect with friends and family by online video.

But Meet, which has 100 million daily users, had required a Google business or education account to set up calls. While Google has long offered free versions of business tools including Gmail and Google Docs, there has been no equivalent for Meet, a service launched three years ago. The company gradually will open Meet in the coming weeks, and users can sign up https://landing.google.com/googlemeet to know when their account gains access.

Zoom shares were down about 7% on Wednesday after Google's announcement. Alphabet shares were up 9% and rivals Microsoft and Facebook up about 7%, all buoyed by Alphabet on Tuesday reporting first-quarter revenue that was better than investors had expected given the virus-hammered economy.

Google has provided free video conferencing for nearly 12 years through its Hangouts service, but it features outdated security and technology and its popularity has waned. The company also maintains Duo, a video calling service accessible on smartphones and other devices. Smita Hashim, a director of product management at Google, said in an interview that the company recommends consumers use Meet over Hangouts.

"As COVID has impacted everyone's lives, we felt there was a reason to bring something built for businesses first to everyone," she said, referring to COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. "It's a more secure, reliable, modern product." Meet calls pass through Google's servers, enabling it to provide automatic captioning, troubleshoot issues and comply with legal orders to share users' data. But consumers' calls will not be stored. Businesses and schools will have exclusive access to recording meetings and other options.

Google generates revenue from many of its free services by placing ads within them or collecting data on users' behavior to personalize ads. That will not be true for Meet, Hashim said. Google's cloud services unit, which developed Meet, does not use customer data for advertising and that will apply to free users, too, she said.

But Meet will cut free calls after an hour starting in October, compared with no time limit on Messenger and Skype and a 40-minute restriction on consumer Zoom accounts. Free Meet calls also will be limited to no more than a single host and 100 participants - the same as Zoom's free version but above the 50 on Messenger and Skype. Google aims to deter bad behavior by requiring all participants of the consumer version of Meet to sign in with a Google account. Participants' names and profile pictures will be visible on calls, but their email addresses will not be shared, Hashim said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

825 held in Kolkata for defying lockdown, not wearing masks

Police on Thursday arrested 825 people in Kolkata for various reasons, including defying the lockdown, a senior officer said. While 609 were arrested till 8 pm for deliberate violation of the total safety restrictions, 167 were arrested for...

Zambia gets $145 million from lenders for coronavirus fight

Zambia will get 2.7 billion kwacha 145 million from multilateral lenders, Britain and the United States to help fight the coronavirus, the ministry of finance said on Thursday.The southern African country has confirmed 106 cases of COVID-19...

The Call to Unite: Oprah, Julia Roberts, George Bush to participate in global Livestream

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts, Deepak Chopra, and former U.S. President George W. Bush are among some 200 cultural and spiritual leaders taking part in a 24-hour livestream this weekend aimed at unity during the coronavirus pandemic. The Cal...

Bosnia's coronavirus-free Adriatic resort charges disinfection entrance fee

The authorities in Bosnias sole Adriatic resort Neum have begun charging an entrance fee for the disinfection of vehicles as a measure to keep the town coronavirus free with the Labour Day holidays starting on Friday, local media reported. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020