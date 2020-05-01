Odd News Roundup: Do your bit for farmers and eat more fries

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Do your bit for farmers and eat more fries, Belgians urged

With potato farmers and processors struggling, Belgians are being urged to eat more fries to offset a slump in demand during the coronavirus pandemic. Belgium is the world's largest exporter of fries and other frozen potato products, its processors converting 5.3 million tonnes of potatoes into fries, mash and crisps per year, and sending them to customers in more than 160 countries.