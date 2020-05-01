Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cloud9 rally by Gen.G in Road to Rio - NA

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 05:51 IST
Cloud9 rally by Gen.G in Road to Rio - NA

Cloud9 came from behind for a 2-1 victory over previously unbeaten Gen.G Esports on Thursday, drawing level atop Group A at the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event. The result left both teams at 3-1, along with 100 Thieves, who were given a victory via forfeit after Thursday's scheduled opponent, Orgless, withdrew from the event on Tuesday.

In Thursday's other match, Evil Geniuses swept Triumph 2-0. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe started last week. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three. The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points and $13,000.

The two groups will play on alternating days through Sunday. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10. On Thursday, Gen.G opened with a 16-14 victory on Train. But Cloud9 fought right back, taking Nuke and Inferno each by a 16-9 margin to claim victory.

Evil Geniuses (2-2) dispatched Triumph (2-3) with wins of 16-14 on Mirage and 16-6 on Nuke. Group B will be back in action with three matches Friday:

Team Liquid vs. FURIA Esports Yeah Gaming vs. Bad News Bears

MIBR vs. Team Envy ESL One: Road to Rio - North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential

Group A T1. Gen.G, 3-1, +17

T1. 100 Thieves, 3-1, +16 T1. Cloud9, 3-1, +13

4. Evil Geniuses, 2-2, -5 5. Triumph, 2-3, -41

6. Orgless, 0-5 (withdrew) Group B

1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, +36 T2. Team Envy, 2-1, +31

T2. MIBR, 2-1, +21 T2. Team Liquid, 2-1, -9

T5. Bad News Bears, 0-3, -27 T5. Yeah Gaming, 0-3, -52

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

WHO should be ashamed of itself, it is like a PR agency for China: Trump

US President Donald Trump Thursday said the World Health Organization should be ashamed of itself, as he likened it to a public relations agency for China. The Trump Administration has launched a probe into the role of the WHO on coronaviru...

Andhra Pradesh govt sets up control room to help stranded people

Andhra Pradesh government has set up a control room for helping people stranded at other places. Andhra people which are stranded in other states can call 0866-2424680 and other states people stranded in Andhra can call 1902 and give their ...

Coronavirus shatters silver screen dreams for India's Bollywood

Indias film industry, purveyor of song-and-dance spectacles to millions, will take at least two years to recover financially from the coronavirus pandemic, which is threatening big-ticket projects, putting at risk tens of thousands of jobs....

With no source of income Sri Lanka refugees in Chennai brace for coronavirus crisis

With lockdown in place to curb the spread of coronavirus, some Sri Lankan refugees living in Chennai are facing hardships as they have no source of income. The nationwide lockdown was first imposed on March 25 to prevent the spread of coron...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020