Cloud9 rally by Gen.G in Road to Rio - NA

Cloud9 came from behind for a 2-1 victory over previously unbeaten Gen.G Esports on Thursday, drawing level atop Group A at the ESL One: Road to Rio - North America event. The result left both teams at 3-1, along with 100 Thieves, who were given a victory via forfeit after Thursday's scheduled opponent, Orgless, withdrew from the event on Tuesday.

In Thursday's other match, Evil Geniuses swept Triumph 2-0. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, was originally scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but it was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for North America, South America and Europe started last week. Play in the Commonwealth of Independent States region began Thursday, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off May 6. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major.

The North American event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three. The North American champion will receive 400 Pro Tour points and $18,000 of the $60,000 prize pool. The runner-up will get 285 Pro Tour points and $13,000.

The two groups will play on alternating days through Sunday. The playoffs are scheduled to conclude May 10. On Thursday, Gen.G opened with a 16-14 victory on Train. But Cloud9 fought right back, taking Nuke and Inferno each by a 16-9 margin to claim victory.

Evil Geniuses (2-2) dispatched Triumph (2-3) with wins of 16-14 on Mirage and 16-6 on Nuke. Group B will be back in action with three matches Friday:

Team Liquid vs. FURIA Esports Yeah Gaming vs. Bad News Bears

MIBR vs. Team Envy ESL One: Road to Rio - North America standings, with win-loss record and map differential

Group A T1. Gen.G, 3-1, +17

T1. 100 Thieves, 3-1, +16 T1. Cloud9, 3-1, +13

4. Evil Geniuses, 2-2, -5 5. Triumph, 2-3, -41

6. Orgless, 0-5 (withdrew) Group B

1. FURIA Esports, 3-0, +36 T2. Team Envy, 2-1, +31

T2. MIBR, 2-1, +21 T2. Team Liquid, 2-1, -9

T5. Bad News Bears, 0-3, -27 T5. Yeah Gaming, 0-3, -52

--Field Level Media