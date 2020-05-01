Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo provides fantastic river trip for tourists

Tokyo had over a hundred rivers and canals used to move and reach the capital, but because of the development of train and highway transport network, the use of boats and ferries has declined.

ANI | Tokyo, | Updated: 01-05-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 14:18 IST
Tokyo provides fantastic river trip for tourists
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo had over a hundred rivers and canals used to move and reach the capital, but because of the development of train and highway transport network, the use of boats and ferries has declined. Recently these ferries around Tokyo are becoming popular again and getting attention as a tourist attraction.

Tsutomu Sato, a tour operator said, "Our boats cruise now in different rivers around Tokyo, but in the past during Edo Era, most of the transport was through Sumida River to Edogawa or Shinagawa. Many ferries are built in the same old style, with a traditional sitting mat. They have a distinctive shape because the height is very low as many bridges in Tokyo are low also. These boats have a restaurant inside them and furnished from the interior with a traditional Tatami mat. The wall is decorated with traditional image and design, so customers can enjoy the traditional experience while looking through widow at many Tokyo landmarks." It is fun to take the ferry ride in Tokyo in any season.

But many people love to take ferries in the spring, to enjoy the views of cherry blossom along Sumida River, and in summer Tokyo's famous firework can be seen as well. A visitor said, "I came to watch the cherry blossom and ride the ferry, which is great fun. The view you see from the ferry is completely different from the riverbank".

There are varieties of boats that are used to ferry patrons along the Sumida River, ranging from futuristic style to older style, one of the boats is a replica of famous samurai warship. It belonged to one of Tokyo's rulers' hundreds of years ago.

Hirofumi Murakami, Ferry Staff member, said, "Old Japanese boats are rare in these days. There are many cool looking boats but not like this one. We wanted to introduce to the world Japanese culture through building this luxurious, antique Japanese style ship." These tours give people a unique chance to see the beautiful and intricate landscape of Tokyo from a rare viewpoint. (ANI)

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Texas partially reopens businesses

Texas, the second-largest state in the US, partially re-opened businesses on Friday with limited occupancy after nearly one month of lockdown in a bid to restore livelihoods and help citizens re-enter the workforce. Texas has reported over ...

MSI extends product warranty period in India amidst lockdown

New Delhi India, May 1 ANIPRNewswire MSI, a world leading gaming brand, has announced an extension of the warranty period for their entire range of laptops under the Gaming and Content Creation series whose warranty is expiring between Marc...

Malaysia reports 69 new coronavirus cases with 1 new death

Malaysia reported 69 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 6,071.The number of fatalities rose by one to 103.Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia would allow t...

IMF approves US$411m to help Ethiopia meet needs stemming from COVID-19

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund IMF approved today a purchase under the Rapid Financing Instrument RFI equivalent to SDR 300.7 million about US411 million, 100 percent of quota to help Ethiopia meet the urgent balance...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020