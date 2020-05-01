Left Menu
Development News Edition

Easing of lockdown begs the question: Who's family in Italy?

PTI | Rome | Updated: 01-05-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:40 IST
Easing of lockdown begs the question: Who's family in Italy?
Image Credit: ANI

When Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte said the government would relax some parts of a nationwide lockdown, residents entering an eighth week of home confinement to inhibit the coronavirus dove for their dictionaries. Conte announced that starting May 4, people in Italy will be permitted to travel within their home regions for visits with "congiunti," a formal Italian word that can mean either relatives, relations or kinsmen.

Under the lockdown, Italians only have been able to leave home for essential jobs or vital tasks such as grocery shopping. The country's cooped-up citizens therefore sought clarification. Which relatives? What relation? Would a second-cousin count as kin? A brother-in-law? The additional freedom previewed by the premier Sunday night seemed to rest on a clunky, archaic-sounding noun.

The correct definition is more than pedantic in Italy, a country where the generous concept of family embraces extended clans tied by blood or marriage. Whatever the government's intent, "congiunti" would be part of what stitches much of Italian life together.

The next day, Conte sought to clear up the confusion. Instead, he created more. The premier allowed that "congiunti" is a "broad and generic formula." What he meant, he said, was Italians could pay visits to "relatives, and to those with whom they have relationships of steady affection." Godparents? Longtime lovers? Couples engaged for years but without setting a wedding date, as is frequently the case in Italy? An early morning talk show on state radio tried to parse what ties of "steady" or "stable" affection mean. Calls and text messages poured in. One guest, a lawyer who specializes in marriage law, said he has met couples together for only a week with more stable relationships than some spouses who have been married for years.

As far as the issue of home regions is concerned, the show's host raised the possibility that someone who lived, say, in eastern Sicily, could drive hundreds of kilometers (miles) across the island to see relatives, but couldn't visit a loved one just a handful of kilometers away in Calabria, a different region across the Strait of Messina. For Bianca Amodeo, 17, that host's hypothetical scenario is painful reality. Her boyfriend of 1 1/2 years — for many adolescents that equates to an exceedingly stable tie of affection — lives not far measured in kilometers but just across the Marche region border in the region of Abruzzo.

Deepening the teenager's anguish: Bianca has friends with boyfriends who live farther away but in the same region, and they are excitedly planning to see their sweethearts next week. Said the girl's mother, Olga Anastasi, before passing the phone to her daughter: "There's a deep sense of injustice." "When a Carabiniere (police officer) stops to ask where you are going, can he determine what's a steady relationship?" wondered Anastasi, a lawyer who deals with divorce and juvenile matters.

Some see more serious inequality in the government's policy. Same-sex marriages are not legal in Italy, so civil rights advocates worry that same-sex couples and their children might be excluded from the "stable affection" category. When Italians finally determine whom they can visit, they'll have to puzzle out how to express affection when they arrive. The new measure requires all to wear masks and stay a safe distance apart when visiting.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt issues notice to IAS officer for tweet on Tablighi Jamaat members

The Karnataka government on Friday issued a show cause notice to an IAS officer over his recent tweet about coronavirus-cured Tablighi Jamaat members donating plasma for treatment of other patients. The officer, Mohammad Mohsin, was in the ...

J-K administration issues online registration forms for migrants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued online registration forms and helpline numbers to facilitate migrants stranded in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown, an official spokesperson saidThe union territory has appoi...

Kudlow says White House to focus on future growth incentives

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the Trump administration would focus on pro-growth measures and removing business barriers, as Congress deliberates the next massive coronavirus relief package.Among the measures Kudl...

COVID-19: Lockdown extended till 17th May: MHA

The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4. In order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situationThe Ministry of Home Aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020