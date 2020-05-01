Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malta refuses to let migrant ship dock, awaits EU deal

Reuters | Valletta | Updated: 01-05-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 17:49 IST
Malta refuses to let migrant ship dock, awaits EU deal
Prime Minister Robert Abela (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / robertabela.mt

Malta plans to keep 57 rescued migrants aboard a private ship anchored just outside territorial waters until the European Union finds a way to rehouse them, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Friday. The migrants were plucked from a dinghy earlier this week inside Malta's search and rescue zone by a commercial fishing vessel that had been chartered by the Maltese government to intercept possible asylum seekers.

The group was subsequently transferred to a launch normally used for tourist harbor cruises, with the EU agreeing to meet the cost of the operation until a decision had been made on where the men should go, Abela said. "This is not Malta's problem, although we are doing more than is expected of us. Other EU member states must shoulder the burden too. Malta and Italy cannot be left alone," Abela told a news conference.

"We closed our ports and airport to cruise passengers and tourists and it does not make sense to then let migrants in," he said, referring to restrictions introduced in March to try to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Abela said "hundreds of thousands" of people were in Libya, waiting to cross the Mediterranean to Italy or Malta.

"We will be firm in our commitment not to open our ports," he said, adding that he was "not satisfied" with the EU response over how to handle the latest newcomers. Malta saw a surge of migrant arrivals at the start of this year, with some 1,500 reaching the country by early March, against 3,400 for all of 2019. The government says its reception centers are full and have complained that EU allies have not always followed though on pledges to take in the migrants.

When the coronavirus hit in March, Malta employed private boats to intercept would-be migrants before they reached the island. The NGO group Alarm Phone says that on one occasion a migrant boat was left adrift for days before a contracted fishing vessel finally drew alongside, with 12 people drowning or starving to death as they awaited help.

Maltese magistrates are investigating the case. Roughly 50 survivors were picked up from the boat and taken straight back to Libya.

The United Nations says Libya is not a safe port because of the long-running conflict there and has previously said that forcing boat migrants to return to the country would breach international law. However, Abela said his government had done nothing wrong.

He said international law obliged states to coordinate sea rescues, but did not order them to use their own navies for such missions. He added that with Malta's ports closed, migrants had been taken to an open port in Libya. "It is our duty to protect the national interest and balance that with our obligations," he said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt issues notice to IAS officer for tweet on Tablighi Jamaat members

The Karnataka government on Friday issued a show cause notice to an IAS officer over his recent tweet about coronavirus-cured Tablighi Jamaat members donating plasma for treatment of other patients. The officer, Mohammad Mohsin, was in the ...

J-K administration issues online registration forms for migrants

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday issued online registration forms and helpline numbers to facilitate migrants stranded in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown, an official spokesperson saidThe union territory has appoi...

Kudlow says White House to focus on future growth incentives

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday the Trump administration would focus on pro-growth measures and removing business barriers, as Congress deliberates the next massive coronavirus relief package.Among the measures Kudl...

COVID-19: Lockdown extended till 17th May: MHA

The Centre on Friday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown by two weeks effective from May 4. In order, the Union home ministry said the decision has been taken after a comprehensive review of the COVID-19 situationThe Ministry of Home Aff...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020