US FDA authorizes emergency use of Remdesivir in coronavirus treatment
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized an emergency use of Remdesivir drug in coronavirus treatment, FDA head Stephen Hahn announced on Friday.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-05-2020 05:00 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 04:34 IST
The US Food and Drug Administration has authorized emergency use of Remdesivir drug in coronavirus treatment, FDA head Stephen Hahn announced on Friday. "We authorized [a pharmaceutical company] Gilead's application for emergency use authorization for the use of Remdesivir in hospitalized patients," Hahn said at a White House event.
US President Donald Trump called Remdesivir use "a hot thing" and "really, a very promising situation." Gilead CEO Daniel O'Day announced that the company is donating 1.5 million vials of the medicine.
"We made a decision to donate about 1.5 million vials of Remdesivir. We will be working with the government to determine how best to distribute that. Gilead is fully committed to continue to expand the supply of the medicine," O'Day said. O'Day added that Remdesivir clinical trials started immediately when the manufacturer saw "COVID-19 circulating."
