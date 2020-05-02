Left Menu
Development News Edition

End of lockdown to uncork pent-up mourning for the lost

PTI | Paris | Updated: 02-05-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 12:58 IST
End of lockdown to uncork pent-up mourning for the lost
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As body after body has passed through his rubber-gloved hands, sealed in double-layered bags for disposal, Paris undertaker Franck Vasseur has become increasingly concerned about the future after the coronavirus pandemic. All these people ferried in his hearse to cremations that their loved ones couldn't attend: when will they be mourned? All these lives cut short: how will they be celebrated? With lockdowns easing and people thawing out their on-hold lives, Vasseur suspects the enormity of so much loss will now start to sink in, unleashing pent-up grief that couldn't be fully comprehended and expressed when everyone was sealed away.

The homes of the dead will have to be visited. Belongings must be gathered up and heirlooms shared out. Commemorations that couldn't be held when large gatherings were banned need organizing. Ashes await collection in funeral parlors. Held-back tears will be shed. Mimicking the motion of handing over an urn, Vasseur imagines the shock that awaits those who will have to be told: "Here, this is your mother or father who was in full health, who was watching television or you were chatting with 15 days ago." "You get handed an urn and you cannot imagine for a single second the transition between when you were told that they had been infected by the virus and their death," he said in an interview at his funeral parlor, L'Autre Rive.

The name translates as "The Other Shore," conjuring up imagery of the River Styx that separated the living from the underworld in Greek mythology. The store has a majestic round wood table where, in better times, Vasseur and his clients would spend hours making funeral arrangements, talking about the departed. "This is where the process of grieving starts," he said.

In a lockdown, Vasseur says his job became "completely different," a procession of death, disposal, and paperwork, of days spent shuttling bodies from A to B, of waiting in line with other hearses and dealing by phone and email with locked-down families he could no longer comfortable in person. "For all these families, what impact will this have on the process of mourning?" he wonders.

"There may well be a grey zone in people's minds," he said. "Like a blackout." Because bodies had to be sealed in coffins, their loved ones couldn't give them a tender last look or caress. And people locked down outside Paris felt that because of the stay-home rules, police patrols and travel permits that had to be shown to them, it wasn't wise to break quarantine. "They said, 'Send us a photo of a mother in her coffin.' So they could visualize the deceased and their departure," Vasseur said.

Some families sent tokens of affection, messages, cuddly toys for Vasseur to put in the coffin. He sent them back photos taken on his mobile phone. Some are in denial.

"They have already asked me: 'Are you sure that she was cremated? Is she really dead? I don't believe it. It's not true,'" he said. "All that means that they are going to have huge difficulties moving ahead with the process of grieving," he said. "I think it's going to be complicated for a lot of people." NSA

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

Sebi bans Modex International, directors from mkts for misusing clients' funds

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Guterres' ceasefire appeal is global: UN spokesman as Pak engages in unprovoked firing along LoC

The ceasefire appeal by UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst the coronavirus pandemic is global and should be applied everywhere, including along the Line of Control, his spokesperson said, as Pakistani forces engaged in unprovoked firing along...

After rumours about health, N.Korea state media report Kim Jong Un appearance

After weeks of intense speculation about the health of Kim Jong Un, state news agency KCNA said on Saturday the North Korean leader attended the completion of a fertilizers plant north of Pyongyang, the first report of his appearance since ...

Covid-19 pandemic presents India with 'rare' opportunity to question China on poor human rights record: EFSAS

The coronavirus pandemic has presented India with a rare and welcome opportunity to question China over its scant regard for basic human rights, which has displayed by the countrys irresponsible and callous attitude towards the outbreak tha...

‘John Wick 4’ pushed to May 2022

Keanu Reeves John Wick Chapter 4 is being pushed a year from May 2021 to May 27, 2022The new date is part of Lionsgates release calendar shuffle due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global film industry to standstillThe st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020