French soldier killed in anti-insurgent operations in Mali

French soldier killed in anti-insurgent operations in MaliPTI | Paris | Updated: 02-05-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 17:25 IST
France's Defense Ministry said Saturday that a French soldier has been killed in Mali during operations against "armed terrorist groups." A military tanker belonging to the French-led Operation Barkhane was hit by an improvised explosive device on April 23 in the Liptako region of southeast central Mali
Two soldiers were wounded by the device and were taken for care immediately. One is currently in a stable condition but the other died of his injuries
In a statement Saturday, Defense Staff Chief Gen. François Lecointre noted his "deep sadness to the memory of this soldier who died for France." Operation Barkhane, which succeeded in Operation Serval but has a much wider geographic scope, is targeting Islamist groups in Africa's Sahel region.
