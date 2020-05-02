Left Menu
6.0 earthquake shakes Mediterranean Sea south of Crete

PTI | Crete | Updated: 02-05-2020 19:22 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 19:22 IST
A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck on the Mediterranean Sea south of the Greek island of Crete. No damage or injuries have been reported. The Athens Geodynamic Institute said the quake occurred Saturday at 3:51 PM local time and was centered 63 kilometers away from the coastal town of Ierapetra at a depth of 15 kilometers.

An aftershock with a preliminary magnitude of 4.4 occurred 10 minutes later about 102 kilometers away from the island, the institute reported. Greece is located in a highly seismically active area and experiences hundreds of quakes each year.

Saturday's quake was stronger than most but took place relatively far from populated areas..

