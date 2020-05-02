Left Menu
Development News Edition

Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life

Reuters | Updated: 02-05-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 02-05-2020 22:04 IST
Boris Johnson's son named after doctors who 'saved' PM's life

Boris Johnson and his fiancée Carrie Symonds have named their newborn son Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas, partly as a tribute to two of the intensive care doctors who they said had saved the British leader's life as he battled COVID-19 complications.

Symonds announced the name on Saturday on Instagram beside a picture of her and the boy, who already has thick hair resembling the blond thatch of his father. Symonds, 32, said Wilfred, who was born on Wednesday, was named after Johnson's grandfather, while Lawrie came from her grandfather.

The choice of Nicholas, Symonds said, was a nod to Nick Price and Nick Hart - two doctors who the couple have praised for saving Johnson's life at St Thomas' hospital last month. "I couldn't be happier," Symonds said, adding her thanks to the maternity staff of University College London Hospital. "My heart is full."

Johnson, 55, returned to work on Monday after recuperating from COVID-19, which had left him gravely ill in intensive care at the peak of the coronavirus outbreak. He thanked the doctors at St Thomas' hospital whom, he said, had "saved my life, no question". "We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised in this way," said Price, director of infection at Guy's and St Thomas' hospital, and Hart, director of respiratory and critical care. "We wish the new family every health and happiness."

Symonds, a former public relations executive, also had symptoms of the virus but recovered more swiftly. She had said in February that the baby was due in early summer. Johnson, who was present at the birth, will take a short period of paternity leave later in the year.

BABY IN DOWNING STREET Symonds and Johnson have been living together in Downing Street since he became prime minister in July. They announced in February they were expecting their first child and that they were engaged to be married.

Once dubbed "Bonking Boris" by Britain's tabloid media, Johnson has had a complicated private life. He was once sacked from the Conservative Party's policy team while in opposition for lying about an extra-marital affair. He has been divorced twice and refuses to say how many children he has fathered.

In 2013, when Johnson was mayor of London, appeal court judges ruled that the public had the right to know he had an extra-marital affair with a woman who gave birth to his daughter. Johnson's previous marriage was to Marina Wheeler, a lawyer. They had four children together but announced in September 2018 that they had separated. They divorced earlier this year.

Few British leaders have had babies while in office. David Cameron's wife Samantha gave birth to their daughter, Florence, in 2010, and Tony Blair's wife Cherie gave birth to their son, Leo, in 2006.

Before that, Frances, the wife of John Russell, a 19th-Century Whig and Liberal politician, gave birth to two children in 1848 and 1849 while he was in office.

TRENDING

Norwegian Air bondholders reject debt conversion plan, but talks continue

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

These are activities allowed in Red Zones during lockdown

How Robert Pattinson keeps himself in good shape living in isolation with Suki Waterhouse

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Pak records highest single day spike in COVID-19 infections

Pakistan on Saturday registered its highest single day increase in the coronavirus cases with 1,952 new infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients to 18,770, officials said. The death toll due to the viral infection jumped to ...

West Bengal reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

As many as 70 people have tested COVID-19 positive and 7 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, said the State Health Department on Saturday.Though 70 more have confirmed positive for coronavirus, 45 patients have been di...

Betel leaf farmers in Lucknow incurring losses due to lockdown

Betel leaf farmers, here are incurring losses as they are unable to sell their products during the nationwide lockdown in wake of COVID-19. Betel leaves are decaying in the field as their demand has stopped and they can not be stored. It is...

Khawaja shocked at Cricket Australia's financial crisis

Batsman Usman Khawaja, who was snubbed by Cricket Australia while announcing central contracts, says he was shocked to learn about the financial crisis the Board is facing and blamed it on mismanagement. Former captains Michael Clarke and A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020