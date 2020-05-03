Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sun draws many out in US, Europe; Russia virus numbers grow

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 03-05-2020 01:51 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 01:51 IST
Sun draws many out in US, Europe; Russia virus numbers grow

Gorgeous spring weather across the United States and Europe on Saturday drew people cooped up inside for weeks outside to soak in the sun, even as additional coronavirus hot spots in Russia and Pakistan emerged. Though grateful to be outdoors, people were still wary — masks were worn everywhere, even on southern U.S. beaches and by some joggers in Spain.

A New York City farmer's market enforced the familiar 6 feet (2 meters) of space between people waiting to buy spring flowers. Mothers in Central Park reminded their kids to give people space. And small groups of picnickers kept their safe distances, while joggers moved past each other without a glance.

Retired New York attorney Stan Neustadter pulled down his mask to say it's been important to his spirit to get out. “Why live like a rabbit? Plus I'm approaching 78, I've had a great run,” Neustadter said.

Police and park officials were spread out across New York City, which sent out 1,000 officers to enforce social distancing on the warmest day since mid-March. But they were more likely to break up large groups, leaving the nuisances of social distancing and hanging out safely outside to New Yorkers themselves. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said people need to go outside and enjoy the warm weather.

“Go for a walk, but respect the social distancing and wear a mask,” Cuomo said. With gigs drying up at clubs and concert halls all over town, German native Julia Banholzer, a saxophonist, said she has taken to playing al fresco in Central Park for whoever happens by.

On Saturday that was a steady stream of folks, most wearing masks, who left tips for her trio as they worked their way through a set of jazz standards. “It's great to have an audience after all these weeks.” she said.

“All my dates have been canceled through September and I don't know if any will come back this year. New York is a tough place, but this is just another tough period we need to get through.” Meanwhile, fighter jets from the US Navy Blue Angels and US Air Force Thunderbirds drew people outside as they flew over Atlanta, Baltimore and Washington in honor of health care workers. In Atlanta, drivers stopped on a major highway or found open places to look to the sky on rooftops or a cemetery.

Elsewhere in the world, the pandemic's danger was still evident. Russia and Pakistan reported their biggest one-day spikes in new infections. Overall, Russia has reported around 125,000 cases and more than 1,200 deaths. True numbers are believed to be much higher because not everyone is tested.

In the far northeast, 3,000 of 10,000 workers at a vast natural gas field tested positive, Russian news agencies reported. Moscow's mayor said this week that officials are considering establishing temporary hospitals at sports complexes and shopping malls to deal with the influx of patients.

Infection cases have reached the highest levels of government, with both the prime minister and the construction minister contracting the virus. The virus has killed more than 238,000 people worldwide, including more than 65,000 in the United States and more than 24,000 each in Italy, Britain, France and Spain, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

Health experts warn a second wave of infections could hit unless testing is expanded dramatically. For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and those with health problems, it can cause severe illness such as pneumonia, or death.

There are economic factors to consider as well. In some areas of the United States, reopening is being urged to ease the shutdown of businesses that plunged the global economy into its deepest slump since the 1930′s and wiped out millions of jobs.

It has created a patchwork of rules across the 50 states. In South Carolina, where about 20 per cent of the state's revenue comes from tourism, hotels along beaches were allowed to reopen Friday. Webcams showed dozens of people on the beach Saturday, but pools still closed. South Carolina also hasn't reopened dine-in restaurants, unlike neighbouring Georgia.

Some US states haven't even started the reopening process. Business owners have also been left wondering if customers will return. On a postcard perfect spring day, Detroit's Eastern Market had far fewer customers and vendors than normal at the farmer's market.

Jill and Mark Thomas said they felt safe selling bottles of homemade wine from their Unwined Winery, but it wasn't the same in the COVID-19 world. “It's easier when you can get samples to people,” said Jill Thomas. “We're not allowed to do that now.” In Spain, where COVID-19 has caused more than 25,100 deaths, people ventured out Saturday for the first time since a March 14 lockdown.

“I feel good, but tired. You sure notice that it has been a month and I am not in shape,” 36-year-old Cristina Palomeque said in Barcelona. “Some people think it may be too early, as I do, but it is also important to do exercise for health reasons.” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his country deserved relief after weeks of confinement, But he asked citizens to remain vigilant about virus precautions. “Until we have a vaccine, we are going to see more outbreaks,” Sánchez said. “What we need to guarantee is that these outbreaks do not put our national health system in danger.” Italy, which has suffered more than 28,700 deaths, the highest number in Europe, plans to begin easing its two-month lockdown starting Monday.

But Pakistan appears to be joining Russia with rapidly increasing case counts. On Saturday, Pakistan announced nearly 1,300 new cases, raising the total in the country of 220 million people to about 18,000. Photos in newspapers showed large numbers of the faithful at Pakistani mosques and only some following social distancing rules.

Prime Minister Imran Khan's government said it might ease controls, but doctors have pleaded for stricter lockdowns, warning an explosion of infections would overwhelm hospitals that have only 3,000 intensive care beds nationwide..

TRENDING

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

Higher thrombus risk in men with obesity in adolescence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Reade: 'I didn't use sexual harassment' in Biden complaint

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment. I rem...

Buffett says coronavirus cannot stop America

Warren Buffett said on Saturday gave an upbeat assessment of the United States ability to withstand crises, even as he acknowledged that the coronavirus pandemic could have a wide range of impacts on the economy.The 89-year-old Buffett spok...

Astralis sweep Heretics at Road to Rio - Europe

Astralis swept Team Heretics on Saturday to remain atop the Group A standings as Week 2 of the ESL One Road to Rio - Europe event wrapped up. The two teams entered the day tied with the groups best record at 3-1, along with Ninjas in Pyjama...

As warmer weather beckons, NYPD to enforce social distancing

As warmer weather tempted New Yorkers to come out of quarantine, police dispatched 1,000 officers this weekend to enforce social distancing and a ban on congregating in public spaces. Officers set out on foot, bicycles and cars to break up ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020