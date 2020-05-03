Left Menu
US threatens Taliban with retaliatory actions if violence in Afghanistan continues

The US military called on the parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to settle the disagreements through political means and threatened with retaliatory actions if the Taliban militants did not reduce the scale of violence, Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 03-05-2020 06:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 3 (Sputnik/ANI): The US military called on the parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to settle the disagreements through political means and threatened with retaliatory actions if the Taliban militants did not reduce the scale of violence, Col. Sonny Leggett, spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan, said on Saturday. Leggett sent a two-page letter to the Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, posted on Twitter. According to the US side, all parties must embark on the path of a "political solution" to the conflict, urging Afghans to sit down and start discussing the country's future.

"Reducing violence is an absolute necessity--and this is up to the leaders of all military forces-- [Afghan National Security Forces] ANDSF, Taliban fighters and, yes, the Coalition. Attacks generate attacks, while restraint produces restraint. All sides must choose restraint to prevent more killing and violence," Leggett wrote on Twitter. The Taliban spokesman responded to the call on his social media account, saying that the path to resolution of the conflict "lies in the implementation of the agreement concluded in Doha." he also called upon Washington not to "harm the current state of things".

On February 29, the US and the Taliban inked a peace agreement in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to which an intra-Afghan negotiation was scheduled to begin on March 10. The talks, however, failed to begin due to disagreements between Kabul and the Taliban, in particular on the subject of the prisoner exchange. (Sputnik/ANI)

