Left Menu
Development News Edition

Afghanistan probes report Iranian border guards forced migrants into river, many drowned

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 03-05-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 14:37 IST
Afghanistan probes report Iranian border guards forced migrants into river, many drowned
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Afghan officials on Sunday launched a hunt to retrieve bodies of Afghan migrants from a river in a western province after reports that Iranian border guards tortured and threw Afghans into the river to prevent their entry into Iran. Afghanistan's foreign ministry in a statement on Saturday said an inquiry had been launched and a senior official in the presidential palace in Kabul said initial assessments suggested at least 70 Afghans who were trying to enter Iran from bordering Herat province were beaten and pushed into the Harirud river.

The Harirud river basin is shared by Afghanistan, Iran, and Turkmenistan. Doctors at Herat District Hospital said they had received the bodies of Afghan migrants, some of whom had drowned.

"So far, 5 bodies have been transferred to the hospital, of these bodies, it's clear that 4 died due to drowning," said Aref Jalali, head of Herat District Hospital. The Iranian consulate in Herat denied the allegations of torture and subsequent drowning of dozens of Afghan migrant workers by border police.

"Iranian border guards have not arrested any Afghan citizens," the consulate said in a statement on Saturday. Iranian embassy officials in the Afghan capital Kabul were not immediately available for comment. Noor Mohammad said he was one of 57 Afghan citizens who were caught by Iranian border guards on Saturday when they were trying to cross into Iran in search of work from Gulran District of Herat.

"After being tortured, the Iranian soldiers threw all of us in the Harirud river," Mohammad told Reuters. Shir Agha, who said he also survived the violence, said at least 23 of the 57 people thrown by Iranian soldiers into the river were dead.

"Iranian soldiers warned us that if we do not throw ourselves into the water, we will be shot," said Agha. Local Afghan officials that it was not the first time that Afghans had been tortured and killed by Iranian police guarding the 920 km (520 miles) long border.

Herat's governor Sayed Wahid Qatali in a tweet to Iranian officials said, "Our people are not just some names you threw into the river. One day we will settle accounts." The incident could trigger a diplomatic crisis between Iran and Afghanistan at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has seen a mass exodus of Afghan migrants from Iran with many testing positive for COVID-19.

Up to 2,000 Afghans daily cross the border from Iran, a global coronavirus hotspot, into Herat. As of Sunday, at least 541 infected people are from Herat province, which recorded 13 deaths, with the majority of positive cases found among Afghan returnees from Iran, said Rafiq Shirzad, a health ministry spokesman in Herat.

TRENDING

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

COVID-19 lockdown opportunity for tobacco users to quit habit: Health experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Wizz Air's Abu Dhabi joint venture to start flights this year

Wizz Airs planned Abu Dhabi-based joint venture carrier is expected to start flying this year, the European budget airline said in a statement on Sunday.The joint venture with Abu Dhabi state holding company ADQ, announced in December, aims...

Soccer-De Bruyne eyes swift return to action

Kevin De Bruyne believes Manchester City could resume training in a fortnight, that the Premier League will finish the season despite the coronavirus crisis and that his clubs European ban will be overturned. The midfielder is also pleased ...

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have said a well-defined and financial incentives-based scrappage policy can help create demand in the commercial vehicles CV segment which has come come to a grinding halt. A vehicle scrappage policy is in t...

Mycobacterial w (Mw) drug trial to be conducted on 40 patients at three hospitals: PGIMER Director

The safety trail of mycobacterial w Mw drug has been completed but its actual trial will be conducted on 40 patients in PGI Chandigarh and AIIMS-Delhi and Bhopal, said Dr Jagat Ram, Director of PGIMER, Chandigarh on Sunday. Mycobacterium w,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020