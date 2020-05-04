Left Menu
Development News Edition

South African Airways could shed staff from May 12 -rescue specialists

Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 04-05-2020 00:58 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 00:42 IST
South African Airways could shed staff from May 12 -rescue specialists
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@flySAA_US)

South African Airways could start shedding its 5,000 staff from May 12 if unions and workers do not accept a proposed severance deal, administrators trying to rescue the airline said on Sunday. SAA entered a local form of bankruptcy protection in December in a last-ditch effort to either save or liquidate the national carrier, which has not turned a profit since 2011.

The airline has been on state life support that has cost the South African Treasury more than 20 billion rand ($1.06 billion) over the past three years. Rescue specialists Les Matuson and Siviwe Dongwana last month proposed severance packages for all staff after the government said SAA would receive no more cash.

But the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the South African Cabin Crew Association, went to a labor court to try to block the cuts. "In the event that labor do not accept the agreement, the BRPs (business rescue practitioners) reserve their rights to offer (it) ... to all employees, regardless whether they belong to a union or not, for individual acceptance," between May 8 and May 11, the letter to staff reviewed by Reuters said.

"Where agreements have not been reached, ... those employees' employment may be terminated for operational reasons on or after 12 May," it added. South Africa's public enterprises ministry still wants to salvage a rump of SAA in some form or other, although since the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the global airline industry, it is not clear what that would amount to.

The rescue specialists added that they would oppose the application by the two unions in court because "if successful, it would further contribute to the financial and other challenges that SAA is facing." ($1 = 18.8378 rand)

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

Haryana's Sonipat district reports 17 new Coronavirus cases

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Islamic State prisoners agree to end riot in Syria jail

Imprisoned members of the Islamic State group rioted and took control of a prison in northeast Syria for several hours, until Kurdish-led authorities negotiated an end to the unrest Sunday. The riot began Saturday at a prison in the city of...

Former Indian Navy officer expresses gratitude to COVID-19 warriors in Hyderabad

Former officer of Indian Navy, Chari expressed gratitude towards the employees of Srikalahasti municipality, government hospital and police in recognition of their services to the society during the fight on COVID-19. Indian defence service...

South African union wins case on COVID-19 safety for miners

South Africas mining union said on Sunday it had won a court case against the government that will force authorities to impose strict guidelines on mining companies to protect workers against COVID-19. The union said in a statement on Faceb...

French coronavirus quarantine to spare travelers from Schengen area and UK

Travelers to France who arrive from a country in Europes Schengen open-border area or Britain will be exempt from a planned compulsory two-week quarantine, the French consulate in Britain said on Sunday. The new quarantine rules will apply ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020