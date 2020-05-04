Left Menu
Development News Edition

'60 Minutes' correspondent Stahl says she fought coronavirus

PTI | New York | Updated: 04-05-2020 10:39 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 10:04 IST
'60 Minutes' correspondent Stahl says she fought coronavirus
File photo Image Credit: Facebook (@LesleyRStahl60)

CBS News "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl said Sunday that she's finally feeling well after a battle with COVID-19 that left her hospitalized for a week. Stahl said she was "really scared" after fighting pneumonia caused by the coronavirus for two weeks at home before going to the hospital.

"One of the rules of journalism is 'don't become part of the story,'" Stahl said at the end of Sunday's broadcast. "But instead of covering the pandemic, I was one of the more-than-one-million Americans who did become part of it." Stahl, 78, is the dean of correspondents at television's best-known newsmagazine. She joined "60 Minutes" in March 1991, and before that was the moderator of the Sunday talk show "Face the Nation" and a Washington correspondent. She landed the first television interview with Donald Trump after he was elected president, and the first with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi when she becomes speaker both in 2007 and again in 2019.

Stahl said there was a cluster of "60 Minutes" employees with the virus. One "had almost no symptoms while others had almost every symptom you can imagine," she said. "Each case is different," Stahl said she found an overworked and nearly overwhelmed staff when she was hospitalized but paid tribute to their care, and said she was wheeled out through a gauntlet of cheering medical workers when discharged. "In the face of so much death, they celebrate their triumphs," she said.

60 Minutes declined to name the hospital involved. "Thanks to them, like so many other patients, I am well now," she said. "Tonight, we all owe them our gratitude, our admiration, and, in some cases, our lives." Stahl is arguably the most prominent television journalist to disclose they had the disease. CNN hosts Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin have tested positive, the former continuing his prime-time show while fighting symptoms. ABC "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos had it, but like many infected, had only mild symptoms.

The virus has infected 3.5 million people and killed more than 246,000 worldwide, including more than 66,000 dead in the United States, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University. Experts say the numbers are likely larger.

TRENDING

Tata Motors, Ashok Leyland pitch for incentive-based scrappage policy to revive CV segment

Song Joong-Ki - Song Hye-Kyo: Actors’ divorce reason revealed expelling rumours

BRIEF-Norwegian Air says has reached written deal with largest NAS07 bondholders

Science News Roundup: Lonza strike deal on potential COVID-19 vaccine; Swiss soldiers pick up smartphones to fight COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Court's order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan: MEA.

India issues demarche to Islamabad protesting Pakistan Supreme Courts order on so-called Gilgit-Baltistan MEA....

Japan to seek extension of state of emergency to May 31 on Monday - economy minister

Japans government will seek to extend the countrys nationwide state of emergency to May 31 later on Monday, Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said in parliament.The government-issued state of emergency is due to expire on Wednesday, the ...

Shinzo Abe to extend state of emergency in Japan by May 31

Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo has planned to extend the state of emergency in the country by a month through May 31 amid fears of the rapid spread of coronavirus. Abe, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, economic revitalisation min...

Commuters stream to work as Malaysia lifts coronavirus curbs on movement

Thousands of Malaysians joined the morning rush hour on Monday as the government eased curbs on movement and businesses for the first time in six weeks, looking to restart an economy racked by the coronavirus pandemic.Prime Minister Muhyidd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020