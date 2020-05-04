Spain's April new car registrations plunge 97% amid lockdown

There were virtually no new car sales in April in Spain as one of the world's strictest coronavirus lockdowns ground the country's economy to a halt, vehicle manufacturing association Anfac said on Monday.

New car registrations fell 97% from a year earlier to their lowest in 20 years as car dealers were closed. The 4,163 vehicles registered were mostly completions of sales done before the lockdown.

After suffering one of the world's worst coronavirus outbreaks, Spain has started to phase out lockdown measures over the past month.