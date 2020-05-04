Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika Waititi

Disney announces new 'Star Wars' theatrical film directed by Taika WaititiReuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-05-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 04-05-2020 21:56 IST
Oscar-winning "JoJo Rabbit" screenwriter Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new "Star Wars" feature film for theaters, Walt Disney+ Co said on Monday.
A new "Star Wars" series for streaming service Disney+ also is in development from "Russian Doll" writer Leslye Headland, the company said in a statement. No release dates for either project were announced.
