BRIEF-Quebecor - Publicly Clarifying Its Desire And Determination To Help "Save" Cirque Du Soleil

Quebecor Inc: * QUEBECOR - PUBLICLY CLARIFYING ITS DESIRE AND DETERMINATION TO HELP "SAVE" CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

* QUEBECOR SAYS WANTS TO SECURE FUTURE OF CIRQUE DU SOLEIL'S ACTIVITIES IN MONTRÉAL AND IN QUÉBEC * QUEBECOR - WOULD CONSIDER EXTENDING SHORT-TERM FINANCING OF TENS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS TO COVER PAYROLL OF CIRQUE DU SOLEIL & MEET OBLIGATIONS

* QUEBECOR - IN PHASE TWO, WOULD BE PREPARED TO INJECT SEVERAL HUNDRED MILLION DOLLARS TO ENABLE CIRQUE TO RESUME ITS ACTIVITIES, ENSURE ITS SUSTAINABILITY * QUEBECOR INC - IS WELL CAPITALIZED AND HAS SUBSTANTIAL FINANCIAL RESOURCES REQUIRED FOR REVIVAL OF CIRQUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: