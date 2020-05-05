UK and U.S. agree to accelerated trade deal talks - joint statement

UK and U.S. agree to accelerated trade deal talks - joint statementReuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2020 20:43 IST
Britain and the United States agreed on Tuesday to conduct talks on a trade deal at an accelerated pace, the two sides said in a joint statement issued after opening talks.
"We will undertake negotiations at an accelerated pace and have committed the resources necessary to progress at a fast pace," the statement said.
