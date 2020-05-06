Venezuela state TV broadcasts videos of two captured American "mercenaries"Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:56 IST
Venezuela state television broadcast on Wednesday videos of two American "mercenaries" - Airan Berry and Luke Denman - who Venezuelan authorities captured during a failed armed incursion on Monday.
Maduro has described the operation as a plot coordinated with Washington to enter the country via the Caribbean coast and oust him, though the U.S. government has denied involvement.
