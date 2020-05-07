Left Menu
Development News Edition

Steve Carell? Real U.S. Space Force chief wanted Bruce Willis to play him

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2020 00:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 00:34 IST
Steve Carell? Real U.S. Space Force chief wanted Bruce Willis to play him
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SteveCarell )

The real chief of the U.S. Space Force said on Wednesday he had hoped actor Bruce Willis would have played him on the upcoming Netflix show lampooning the military's newest branch of service - instead of comic actor Steve Carell.

But he jokingly offered "The Office" actor some constructive criticism. "The one piece of advice I'd give Steve Carell is to get a haircut," quipped Air Force General John Raymond, Space Force's chief of space operations, who is bald.

"He's looking a little too shaggy if he wants to play the Space Force chief," he added, speaking at an online event. The Netflix Inc trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bdpYpulGCKc for its show "Space Force" was released on Tuesday, showing Carell as a bumbling four-star general who was drafted into leading the Space Force after initially dismissing it as a joke.

Carell's character's mission appears to get off to a very rocky start. He overhears a fellow officer declare: "He's blowing it, just like you thought." The comedy -- which debuts on May 29 -- could present another challenge to Space Force's image as it tries to lift off as the military's newest branch of service, a project personally championed by President Donald Trump.

Trump's Tweet unveiling the Space Force seal https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1220821545746141187?lang=en in January drew jokes for its close resemblance to Star Fleet Command's emblem from the show "Star Trek." George Takei, who played helmsman Hikaru Sulu on the original 1960s show, joked on Twitter: https://twitter.com/GeorgeTakei/status/1220823578825887745 "Ahem. We are expecting some royalties from this..." The real Space Force previewed a dramatic recruiting video https://twitter.com/SpaceForceDoD/status/1258067536509317128on Wednesday, with the slogan: "Maybe your purpose on this planet isn't on this planet."

Raymond says his inbox was full of emails from people seeking to join the Space Force. He joked about how he tried to cancel Netflix last year but had to resubscribe after a backlash from his children. It was shortly after that that Raymond said he learned about Netflix's plans to make a series about the Space Force, starring Carell.

"I said, 'That can't be. (Carell) doesn't look like me,'" Raymond recounted. Raymond said there was voting on Twitter about who should play Pentagon leaders in the show. Bruce Willis was the top vote for the head of Space Force, he said.

"So I was hoping for Bruce Willis. But Steve Carell's a great actor," Raymond said. "I love his shows, so we're looking forward to that."

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Lyft revenue surprises with 23% rise, 'on path to profitability' despite coronavirus

Lyft Inc on Wednesday surprised investors with higher-than-expected revenue and the ride-hailing company vowed further cost cuts to become profitable as the U.S. coronavirus lockdown batters the economy.The first-quarter results offer a fir...

"Empires & Puzzles" powers Zynga's quarterly beat, lockdowns lift forecast

Zynga Inc raised its full-year forecast on Wednesday after topping analysts estimates for quarterly bookings, as users spent more time playing games like Empires Puzzles while sheltering at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The mobile game ...

Bundesliga plans May 15 restart after government gives green light

Germanys Bundesliga says it plans to re-start on May 15, making it the first of Europes top soccer leagues to get under way following the novel coronavirus stoppage, after being given the green light by the government on Wednesday.The gover...

Colombia readies new state of emergency to ease pain of virus lockdown

Colombias government on Wednesday said it was preparing to declare a second state of emergency to support sectors of the economy that will remain shut down for an extended period to reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of e...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020