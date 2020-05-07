Dish loses more pay TV subscribers in Q1

U.S. satellite TV provider Dish Network Corp said on Thursday it lost more than 250,000 pay-TV subscribers in the quarter, as it disconnected connections for customers in the hospitality and airline sectors that were hit hard by lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dish's pay-TV unit, which includes Sling TV that allows subscribers to stream live television, lost net 413,000 subscribers compared with a net loss of 259,000 subscribers a year earlier.

Total revenue for the company rose to $3.22 billion in the quarter ended March 31 from $3.19 billion, beating analysts' estimates of $3.15 billion, according to IBES data by Refinitiv.