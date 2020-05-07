Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Wall Street bullish on Lyft, Uber on lower driver costs, recovery signs

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:58 IST
UPDATE 1-Wall Street bullish on Lyft, Uber on lower driver costs, recovery signs
Representative Image Image Credit:

Wall Street gave a resounding vote of confidence to ride-hailing stocks ahead of Uber's results on Thursday, after Lyft indicated a recovery in demand and lower costs as rising unemployment creates more supply of drivers than jobs in the market. Shares of Lyft surged nearly 22%, while Uber's stock jumped about 9%.

As parts of the U.S. economy start to re-open, demand for ride-hailing services is expected to get a boost, following weeks of upheaval in the core businesses of Lyft and Uber due to lockdowns caused by the COVID-19 outbreak. Americans are also expected to turn to ride-hailing as a significant source of income, which in turn will create a supply glut that will help companies such as Lyft and Uber to curb driver incentives and other costs.

"The Street was bracing for worse on 1Q and overall cost cuts/road to profitability was some relative good news in a dark time," Wedbush analysts said. "The dichotomy we are seeing in this environment is that despite rides being significantly depressed (and likely to continue being so), Lyft is seeing stronger profitability."

Total costs and expenses fell about 29% to $1.37 billion year-over-year for Lyft in the first quarter. At least four brokerages, including Wedbush and RBC Capital Markets, raised their price targets on Lyft on Thursday.

Lyft and Uber have long resisted calls by some U.S. lawmakers to classify their drivers as employees, which would force them to pay benefits. RECOVERY IN DEMAND

With lockdown rules easing in the United States, Lyft rides rose 21% in the first week of May compared with a low point on April 12. "We expect rideshare demand to gradually come back as States relax stay-at-home orders and as riders possibly prefer private rides vs. public transport in the near term," J.P.Morgan analysts said.

Lyft witnessed strong double-digit ridership growth in cities such as Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, New Orleans, New York City and Seattle between the week ended April 5 and that ended May 3, prompting the company to issue an upbeat forecast. Lyft's commentary bodes well for larger rival Uber Technologies, which is slated to report its first-quarter numbers later on Thursday.

"We believe...greater-than-expected losses at one is likely to be read as a negative read-thru to the other, and better-than-expected profitability at one is likely to be a positive read-thru to the other," RBC Capital Markets said.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

1,216 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 43 deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,216 new coronavirus patients, taking the tally of cases in the state so far to 17,974. This was the second single-day largest jump in the number of cases.The state also reported death of 43 patients, 24 of...

PM Modi, European Council President discuss COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with Charles Michel, President of the European Council and the two leaders discussed situation created by COVID-19 and responses to the challenge. The two leaders discu...

Man killed in Tiger attack at rubber plantation in Kerala

A 38-year-old rubber plantation labourer was mauled to death by a Tiger in the district on Thursday, police said. Binish Mathew, employed at the Tannithode Plantation Corporation, was attacked by the animal from behind while he was engaged ...

Amazon, Future Group in talks over Future Retail stake sale

Kishore Biyani-led Future Group has started talks with Amazon for selling stake in Future Retail Ltd to the US-based e-commerce major, industry sources said. The two parties initiated talks earlier this week for a stake in Future R...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020