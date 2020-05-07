Left Menu
Development News Edition

Team Spirit remain unbeaten in Road to Rio - CIS

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2020 23:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:13 IST
Team Spirit remain unbeaten in Road to Rio - CIS
Image Credit: Flickr

Team Spirit overcame losing the first map on Thursday to remain undefeated in Group A competition at the ESL One: Road to Rio - Commonwealth of Independent States event. Team Spirit (4-0) answered a 16-9 setback on Inferno to Nemiga Gaming (2-2) by recording a 16-12 win on Dust II and 16-4 victory on Nuke.

Winstrike Team (3-1) remained hot on the heels of Team Spirit with a 2-0 victory over Gambit Youngsters (1-3). Winstrike Team secured 16-11 wins on both Vertigo and Dust II to complete the sweep. In Thursday's other Group A tilt, forZe (2-2) swept Team Unique (0-4) after posting 16-10 victories on both Dust II and Inferno.

The two CIS groups will play on alternating days through Sunday. Group B resumes with three matches on Friday. The ESL One: Rio Major, a $2 million Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event, originally was scheduled to be held May 11-24 in Rio de Janeiro, but was pushed back to Nov. 9-22 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The regional qualifying events for Europe, North America and South America started April 22, with the Asia and Oceania regions kicking off Wednesday. The teams are competing for a total of $255,000 in the online tournaments, as well as for Regional Major Ranking points to be applied toward berths at the ESL One: Rio Major. The CIS event has 12 teams divided into two groups for round-robin play consisting of best-of-three matches. The winner of each group advances to the semifinals of the single-elimination playoffs, with the second- and third-place finishers advancing to the quarterfinals. All playoff matches are best-of-three.

The CIS champion will receive 350 Pro Tour points and $15,000 of the $50,000 prize pool. The runner-up will receive 200 Pro Tour points and $10,000. Friday's ESL One: Road to Rio - CIS schedule:

Group B Virtus.pro vs. Hard Legion Esports

Natus Vincere vs. Syman Gaming pro100 vs. ESPADA

ESL One: Road to Rio - CIS standings through Thursday, with win-loss record and point differential: Group A

1. Team Spirit, 4-0, +53 2. Winstrike Team, 3-1, +28

T3. Nemiga Gaming, 2-2, +13 T3. forZe, 2-2, 0

5. Gambit Youngsters, 1-3, -19 6. Team Unique, 0-4, -75

Group B T1. Natus Vincere, 2-1, +21

T1. Virtus.pro, 2-1, +21 T1. pro100, 2-1, +2

T4. ESPADA, 1-2, +3 T4. Syman Gaming, 1-2, -14

T4. Hard Legion Esports, 1-2, -33

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Albania sticks to re-opening plan due to few virus cases

Albania will let shopping centres and services start work and drivers travel without permission from Monday due to the low number of infections with the new coronavirus after Thursday marked the ninth day without any deaths, officials said....

Spain steps gingerly towards normality, but Madrid and Barcelona may lag

Spain weighed up further steps on Thursday to bring life back to normal as the coronavirus epidemic ebbed, but the capital Madrid and the city of Barcelona could remain under tight restrictions for the time being.Both cities and their surro...

Britons applaud coronavirus carers as PM Johnson prepares to ease lockdown

Britons joined in a weekly nationwide round of applause on Thursday to pay tribute to care workers and hospital staff for the last time before lockdown measures are slightly eased. People across the United Kingdom have been cheering, bangin...

U.S. House panel calls March screening of travelers from Italy, South Korea ineffective

The Trump administration failed to conduct effective coronavirus screenings of airline passengers entering the United States from Italy and South Korea in early March, when cases of the virus were multiplying, a U.S. House of Representative...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020